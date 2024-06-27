Lesser Antilles Residents Urged to Prepare for Storm or Depression

Invest 95-L likely to become tropical depression or storm this weekend

The National Hurricane Centre says residents and persons with interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the approaching tropical disturbance (INVEST95L) and make preparations as the system is likely to become a depression or strong tropical storm over the weekend.

In its 2 p.m. update, NHC stated that the tropical wave located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganised shower and thunderstorm activity.

According to forecasters, environmental conditions are predicted to be favorable, and the development of this system is anticipated, with a tropical depression or tropical storm likely to form this weekend several hundred miles east of Windward Island.

The NHC stated that the system will move westward at 15 to 20 mph.

WEATHER INFORMATION STATEMENT Number THREE (3)

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services continues to monitor a Tropical Wave located over the Eastern Atlantic along longitude 35°West, or approximately 1795 miles (2889 kilometers) east of SVG.

The tropical wave is moving westward at 15 to 20 mph or 24 to 32 km/h. There is a high chance (80%) that a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm can form several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands this weekend.

A level of uncertainty still exist concerning the track of the center of the system and magnitude of the associated hazards. However, model guidance suggests that the presence of the system in the vicinity increases the chance of some rain, gusty winds and deteriorating seas, particularly around Monday.

Residents are strongly advised to keep informed on the progress of this system.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for SVG at this time.