“What we are providing is a resilient port,” Minister Browne

Minister Browne Minister of Urban Development Hon. Benarva Browne said the construction of the modern port in Kingstown is critical to this country’s overall development.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Minister Browne insisted that this is all part of Government’s vision to transform Kingstown. “What we are providing is a resilient port…we will continue to see the transformation of Kingstown …the development and opening of this port will lead to the freeing up of lands at the current port…where we will be able to develop a service-based economy that is in keeping with our future,” Minister Browne stressed.

The Minister noted that construction is at 71 per cent completion and ongoing works include work on the container freight station and the administrative building.

“We are expecting the completion of the coping beam on the quay wall, the installation of the port yard pavement sub-base aggregate…, installation of terminal utilities, this includes manholes, oil-water separator…. we would see substantial work being done on the Vinlec sub-station which is within the site,” the Minister noted.

The Modern Port is expected to be completed in May 2025 and is the second largest capital project in this country’s history.