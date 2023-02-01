St Vincent retains position as 3rd least corrupt Caribbean state

The 2022 Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) Report has concluded that St Vincent is the 3rd least corrupt country in the Caribbean.

St Vincent moved to 35, down one from its position of 36 in 2021. In the Caribbean the island gained a score of 60 out of 100 points.

The island had an overall rank of 35 out the list of 180 countries.

The least corrupt Caribbean country was Barbados while the second least corrupt was The Bahamas.

Haiti was the lowest ranked Caribbean state with a score of 17 and an overall rank of 171, which it shared with four countries including North Korea.

Overall ranking of Caribbean states on the CPI:

Barbados The Bahamas St Vincent and the Grenadines Dominica St Lucia Grenada Cuba Jamaica Trinidad and Tobago Guyana Suriname The Dominican Republic Haiti

St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Belize were not on the list.

The least corrupt state on the 2022 CPI was Denmark, who received a score of 90.