Ronald ‘Ronaldo’ Samuel received a 22-year prison sentence today. Samuel, a convicted child rapist, recently attempted to flee to St. Lucia.

The court sentenced Samuel to 15 years, 6 months for rape, and 2 years for engaging in unlawful sexual relations with a girl under the age of 15. Sentences will run concurrently.

Samuel also received 3 years for Indecent Assault, 1 year for threats via electronic device, and 6 months for harassment via electronic device. These sentences will run consecutively.

However, because not all of his sentences run consecutively, he would only spend a total of 19 years in prison.

Samuel is the first individual to receive a conviction under the Cybercrime Act. The DPP’s Office initiated the charge, drawing from PC 149 Joseph Bascombe’s investigation.

The St. Vincent Times received information that PC Bascombe’s interviewing technique led the accused to confess to the offences, despite his initial denial of any sexual acts against his victim.

The DPP’s office previously noted the prosecutor’s work, the DPP’s name, and their response to the guilty verdict; however, they made no mention of the investigator, Constable 149 Joseph Bascombe, in the Ronald ‘Ronaldo’ Samuel case.