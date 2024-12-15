St Vincent South’s First Rotary Peace Pole Erected at MCMH

The District Governor stated that the message of peace is universally applicable to everyone. She expressed thanks to the Rotary Club of St. Vincent for spreading that message.

President of the Rotary Club of St. Vincent South, Dr. Erica Jordon, explained that the message of peace was written in four different languages: English, French, Spanish, and Garifuna.

She added that a Peace Pole is an international symbol of peace. The message “May Peace Prevail on Earth” is displayed on Peace Poles.

The Rotary Club of St. Vincent’s South is a branch of Rotary International, a multinational non-political organization with more than 1.2 million members.

The organization says it has been solving real problems with commitment and vision for more than 110 years.

The organization said: “Rotary members believe that we have a shared responsibility to take action on our world’s most persistent issues. Our more than 45,000 clubs work together to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education, grow local economies, and protect the environment.“We provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders,” the organization said.