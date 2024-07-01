Team RUBIS sponsorship revs up the 2024 3 Drift Car Show

Team RUBIS revved up the excitement and showcased its support for the local motorsports community by part-sponsoring the recently concluded 3 Drift Car Show at Victoria Park, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

RUBIS’ participation in this high-energy event for the third year running, reinforced the company’s connection with the local audience and underscored its commitment to giving back to local communities.

This year’s 3 Drift Car Show attracted an impressive crowd of car enthusiasts and families. The highly engaged audience enjoyed an electric atmosphere, enhanced by the prominently displayed RUBIS posters and banners that added to the occasion’s colour and profile as a marque event on the local motorsports calendar. RUBIS representatives also participated in an interactive and heartwarming Q&A session with children in attendance, providing a fun and memorable connection with the youth of our community.

RUBIS also co-sponsored the event’s awards ceremony, contributing branded prizes in several categories, including – Music – Best Blow Out, Best Burn Out, Best Pick-Up Truck, and Most Trophies in the Female Category.

Elroy Edwards, RUBIS Account Executive, commented: “We are truly excited to have been a part of the 2024 3 Drift Car Show. It truly is an incredible showcase of automotive skills that brings together people who share a passion for motorsports. This partnership aligns with our commitment to supporting community activities, especially motorsports.”

Edwards added: “I must also commend the event organisers for their hard work and dedication in putting together such a spectacular show. Their efforts have given us the opportunity to witness the power, skill, and excitement that motorsports can bring to St. Vincent. Further, it was amazing for RUBIS to be a part of this event for a third consecutive year. We look forward to continuing our partnership and supporting the growth of motorsports in the future.”