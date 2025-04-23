Sailing Week 2025 highlights SVG as a premier sailing destination

With favorable winds and stunning coastal routes, the curtains came down on the thrilling first edition of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Sailing Week held from the 13th to 21st April, 2025.

Following eight days of exciting races, sailing enthusiast witnessed the return of world class competitive sailing to the multi-island destination.

The Sailing Week featured a variety of racing classes and attracted regional and international participation, reinforcing St Vincent and the Grenadines’ growing reputation as a premier sailing destination.

During the first-round of sailing, the event saw the return of competitive world-class sailing to Mayreau and Canouan for the Bougainvillea Cup, while the Bequia Easter Regatta attracted participation in several categories including the popular Double-Enders and CSI Yacht Racing classes.

According to Tourism Minister, Hon. Carlos James, the SVG Sailing Week 2025 has once again demonstrated the potential of maritime tourism to elevate our country’s profile on the world stage.

“The energy, passion, and participation we have seen over the past week affirm our vision for a vibrant, sustainable tourism sector that benefits communities across our islands,” Minister James said.

Chief Executive Officer of the SVG Tourism Authority, Annette Mark, also praised the event and its impact: “What we witnessed this week was more than just a regatta, it was a celebration of destination St Vincent and the Grenadines. The synergy between our natural environment, world-class sailing conditions, and our hospitality sector made for an unforgettable experience. We are grateful to all who made it possible and look forward to building on this momentum.”

The next edition of SVG Sailing Week is officially scheduled for Sunday 29th March to Monday 6th April, 2026.

Plans are already underway to make next year’s SVG Sailing Week an even bigger and better. We look forward to welcoming returning crews, new challengers and visitors from all around the world to experience the beauty of our islands and warm hospitality of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

We extend warm congratulations to the winners of SVG Sailing Week 2025:

Bougainvillea Cup 13th to 16th April, 2025

Open Class Yachts:

1st place- Kialoa III

2nd place- Dandelion

3rd place- Aonyx

4th place- Crazy Love

Bequia Regatta Cup 18th to 21st April, 2025

Racing class:

1st place- Category 5

Cruising I:

1st place- Nirvana

2nd place- Crazy Love

3rd place- Kialoa III

Cruising II:

1st place- Island Time Bequia

2nd place- Slow Dancing

3rd place- Odysseas X

Junior Sailors:

ILCA 6-

1st place: Kai Marks Dasent

2nd place: Logan Banfield

3rd place: Zach Mclawrence

Skiff:

1st place- Benjamin Cyrus

2nd place- Ira Hadley

3rd place- Lily Punnett

Opti:

1st place- Kemmy- Bequia Junior Sailors

2nd place- Joshua Weinhardt

3rd place- Kelvan – Bequia Junior Sailors

FJ:

1st place-Norice and Samara

2nd place- Azmin and JJ

Sunfish:

1st place- KJ

2nd place- MJ and Jamark-el

Topper-

1st place: Deo Tannis

Double Enders:

Friday’s Hairoun Big Boat Challenge:

1st place- Slip Away

2nd place- Double Bluff

3rd place- Blackberry

Saturday’s Sparrow’s Premium Rum:

28 footers:

1st place: No offence

2nd place: Double Bluff

3rd place: Lightening

26 Footers:

1st place- Eclipse

2nd place- DNS

18 footers

1st: Kiss

Sundays FLOW + SASMF Race:

28 footers:

1st place: Slip away

2nd place: Lightening

3rd place: Double Bluff

26 Footers:

1st place- Eclipse

2nd place- (Did Not Finish)

18 footers

1st: Kiss