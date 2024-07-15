Young Sailors Scarlett & Isaiah to Compete at World Sailing Championships

SVG sailors compete at the Youth World Sailing Championships

St Vincent and the Grenadines sailors compete at the World Sailing Youth World Championships, Lake Garda, Italy, 15th to the 19th July 2024.

Scarlett Hadley and Isaiah Blackett flew out to Italy last weekend ready to compete at the Youth World Championships, a tremendous achievement for these 2 young, hard working athletes.

They are part of the World Sailing Emerging Nations Team, giving them access to a pre-championships training program, run by world class coaches from New Zealand, Italy and Spain. It was a final opportunity to work on their skills and techniques, and to build their race strategy for the special conditions that Lake Garda provides.

Their Championships starts on Monday, 15th, and they will be competing in 9 races over 5 days, against the World’s best youth sailors. Unlike other sports where the competitors have heats, our sailors compete in every race against the best in the World.

The sailor’s preparation for the championships included an intensive 7 day Race Clinic in St Vincent, funded by the SVG Olympic Committee, showcasing their commitment to developing local talent. They were coached by Olympic Coach Rob Holden, sailing out of Coconut Grove Beach Club, the perfect headquarters for the training. This groundbreaking race clinic, the first of its kind in the region, brought together young sailors from Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada. This collaboration underscores SVG Sailing Association’s commitment to promoting sailing excellence and supporting young sailors in their quest for international success, we are stronger together.

You can follow their races live by downloading the free ‘Trac Trac’ app.