Public Servants Set for 2.5% Salary Increase on January 30

ANOTHER SALARY INCREASE FOR PUBLIC SERVANTS

Public Servants will receive another 2.5 per cent increase on their salaries come tomorrow January 30, 2025. This follows increases over the last 2 years, 2.5 per cent in 2023 and 2 per cent in 2024.

This increase is across the board and will be reflected in all Grades. Therefore, if a public servant is due for an incremental increase this year, they will receive an additional 2.5 increase on the increment as well.

Budget Analyst in the Ministry of Finance Anson Latchman explains that grades will see a remarkable increase.

“In 2023, a public servant at the Grade F scale, would have started at $48,108 and maxed out at $62, 436, now in 2025, a public servant starting in the same grade would start at $50, 292 and finish at $65, 268.

This is a reflection of the 7 per cent increase across the three years,” Latchman explained.

This increase also follows on Nurses, Nursing Assistants and Nursing Aides being paid an extra 5 per cent on their salary as supplementary income, extending beyond the first six-month period proposed.