Schools’ Independence Rally to Honor 104 Record-Breaking Students

NATIONAL SCHOOLS’ INDEPENDENCE RALLY TO CELEBRATE STUDENT ACHIEVEMENT

A record-breaking 104 students will be honoured this year for their exceptional academic achievements at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College during the National Schools’ Independence Rally.

Among these individuals, thirty-two (32) students will receive National Scholarships, each valued for 5 years at the University of the West Indies, twenty-one (21) Exhibition Scholarships, each covering the cost of 3 years at the UWI and forty-nine (49) bursaries, valued at $25,000 EC dollars per year for three years. Additionally, two (2) Special Awards will recognize students over 21 years who have excelled academically.

The most outstanding of the National Scholars will receive the Prime Minister’s gold medal and a cash prize of $20,000 each, in addition to the five-year National Scholarship. There are four top scholars this year in the persons of Kerese Cozier, Halei Douglas, Jay-Anna Edwards and Mya John.

The presentation of these awards will take place under the rally’s theme: “Echoes of Excellence: Acknowledging Achievement” and the event is scheduled to take place on Thursday 24 October at the Victoria Park, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Remarks will be delivered by the Chief Education Officer, Kay Martin-Jack, and the Minister of Education, Hon. Curtis King, with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves providing the feature address.

The National Schools’ Independence Rally promises to unite students from across the nation and to inspire national pride through various event tools. The Ministry of Education invites the general public to the rally to join in celebrating our student achievers and inspiring future generations.