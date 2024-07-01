SMASVG Launches Recovery Project for Sea Moss Industry Post-Beryl

The SeaMoss Association of St. Vincent & the Grenadines (SMASVG) has launched a recovery project for 10 women in the sea moss industry affected by Hurricane Beryl.

The project, funded by the Government of Canada through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI), aims to provide critical support to these women by assisting them in rebuilding their businesses and providing emotional support. The project also seeks to enhance business acumen and financial management through targeted training and workshops, as well as promoting networking and best practices within the industry.

The virtual project launch on September 16, 2024, brought together government officials, partners, stakeholders, and beneficiaries who shared insights on the impact of Hurricane Beryl on the local sea moss industry and the CFLI project’s objectives over the next five months.

Notable participants included Hon. Benarva Browne, Minister of Urban Development, Energy, Seaports, Grenadines Affairs and Local Government, Miriam van Nie, Political Counsellor, Jennifer Cruickshank-Howard, Chief Fisheries Officer, Sustainable Grenadines Inc., Temora Garnes, mentor and advocate for vulnerable women, and Deputy Director of National Commission of Crime Prevention SVG.

Minister Benarva Browne emphasized the importance of collaboration and support in the recovery of communities and industries, stating that the recovery of communities and industries is a collective effort. SMASVG, established in 2023, is a grassroots community-based non-profit dedicated to securing a consistent and sustainable supply chain for Vincentian sea moss.

The organization aims to ensure traceability and sustainability of Vincentian sea moss, address challenges faced by local harvesters and suppliers, empower members to run their businesses environmentally, enhance financial resilience in a volatile market, and promote compliance with international standards.

The project represents hope and resilience for the women of the Grenadines, who are at the heart of the sea moss industry, offering an opportunity to advance and thrive in the face of adversity.