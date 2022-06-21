St Vincent seeking to recover artefact linked to Joseph Chatoyer

At the West India Committee in the UK is an artefact that belonged to Joseph Chatoyer. This is the Garifuna Chief who led a revolt against the British colonial government of St Vincent and the Grenadines in 1795.

The West India Committee’s Chief Executive, Blondel Cluff CBE, met with St Vincent and the Grenadines High Commissioner Cenio Lewis on Monday. This was to discuss the national hero, Chatoyer, whose legacy is an essential part of the Caribbean and British history.

As a UK registered charity and Royal Charter institution, the West India Committee is the custodian of the Caribbean’s UNESCO-inscribed library and collection and a UNESCO consulting NGOs.

The national hero of St Vincent and the Grenadines is Chatoyer.