St Vincent sends 21 athletes to Commonwealth Games 2022

Those who will take to the swimming pool are Kenale Alleyne, Shane Cadogan, Bryson George, Abigail De Shong, Tia Gun Munro and Jamie Joachim. Zefal Bailey will be the lone Vincentian entry in cycling.

Meanwhile, the four representing SVG in Squash are Jason Doyle, Othniel Bailey, Jules Snagg and Jada Ross, with Leah Cumberbatch, Jessica Mc Carter, Shanecia Delpesche and Unica Velox doing duty in Table Tennis.

Mc Kish Compton, Handal Roban, Desroy Jordan, Javon Rawlins, Jabarri Michael- Khensu and Mikeisha Welcome are registered in Track and Field.

The officials travelling with the contingent include Kyle Dougan, Mikal Quammie and Simone France for Aquatics; Emmerson Holder – Cycling; Amber Glasgow – Squash; Table Tennis – Sean Stanley and Alexandra Walrond, Chester Morgan and Godfrey Harry – Track and Field.

The official Vincentian is completed by Claude Bascombe Jr., the Chef de Mission; Jacintha Ballantyne – the Team Manager; Sherian Slater- Team Doctor; Sonja Arthur – Attache and Rohan Thomas Snr – the Press Attache.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games take place from 28th July to 8th August.