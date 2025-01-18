Ad image

Maloney Sets New Record in 600m At Arkansas Invitational

Shafiqua Maloney established a new national benchmark in the women’s 600m event at the Arkansas Invitational on Friday.

The showcase event at Randel Tyson Track Centre was triumphantly claimed by alum Shafiqua Maloney, who enhanced her national record for St. Vincent and the Grenadines to an impressive 1:24.60. This achievement positions her as the ninth performer and marks the tenth performance on the all-time world list.

Maloney surpassed the meet-and-facility record of 1:24.65 established by Shamier Little in 2023.

Razorback Sanu Jallow-Lockhart achieved the second fastest time recorded in collegiate history, finishing with an impressive runner-up performance of 1 minute, 25.37 seconds on Friday.

