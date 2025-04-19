LAYOU: Man Killed on Way to His Father’s Funeral

Drive-By Shooting Leaves Man Dead In Layou

St. Vincent has reported yet another shooting for the Easter weekend, this time involving the death of a man who was shot and killed while he was on his way to the funeral of his father at the Wesleyan Holiness on Saturday evening.

Sources tell St Vincent Times that the shooting occurred near the First River Area in the Layou Community. There is information to suggest that the police may have apprehended a possible suspect in connection with the shooting.

This incident in Layou follows on the heels of another shooting that took place on Friday, the 18th, in the Chapmans/Langley Park area; the victim of that shooting is now receiving medical care in the hospital.

In addition, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is conducting an investigation into a homicide that took place in the neighbourhood of Diamond on Thursday, April 17, 2025.