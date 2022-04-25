Monday, April 25

St. Vincent signs US $3.6 million grant agreement with World Bank

By Ernesto Cooke
L-R - Lilia Burunciuc - Camillo Gonsalves - Photo World Bank

On Monday, 25 April, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines signed a grant agreement with the World Bank.

Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves and World Bank Caribbean country director Lilia Burunciuc inked the grant agreement for $3.65 million.

The $3.65 million will be used to strengthen the management of marine ecosystems in the SVG.

Ernesto has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere Eruptions of 2021

