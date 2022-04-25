St. Vincent signs US $3.6 million grant agreement with World Bank

On Monday, 25 April, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines signed a grant agreement with the World Bank.
Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves and World Bank Caribbean country director Lilia Burunciuc inked the grant agreement for $3.65 million.
The $3.65 million will be used to strengthen the management of marine ecosystems in the SVG.
All smiles today as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Finance Minister @CamilloOriginal & @WorldBank Caribbean Countries Director @Liliabur signed a grant agreement of $3.65 million to strengthen #SVG coasts and marine ecosystems management. #ResilientFuture 🇻🇨 pic.twitter.com/xx7GDOs79Y
— World Bank Caribbean (@WBCaribbean) April 21, 2022