SVG Police Force Conducts Successful Joint Operation

In a coordinated effort this morning, the Rapid Response Unit (RRU), Special Services Unit (SSU), Narcotics Unit, and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) executed a joint operation in the Green Hill area.

As a result of this operation, Simon Simmons, a 33-year-old IT Technician employed at the SVG Port Authority and residing in Green Hill, was apprehended. During the arrest, law enforcement officers found Simmons in possession of prohibited ammunition, which included:

13 rounds of 7.62 ammunition,

2 rounds of .38 ammunition, and

1 round of shotgun cartridge ammunition.

The possession of these items constitutes a serious breach of the law, and the suspect has been taken into custody pending further investigations.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) remains committed to safeguarding public safety and maintaining law and order. This operation reflects the continued dedication and cooperation among various divisions of the force in targeting and addressing criminal activities within the nation.

The RSVGPF urges all citizens to report any suspicious activities or individuals to their nearest police station. Together, we can work to ensure the safety and security of all communities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Criminal Investigations Department (CID/MCU): (784) 456-1810

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Public Relations Office: (784) 485-6891