SVG Solidarity Groups To Hold Rally in Support of Venezuela

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Embassy in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will be holding a peace gathering in support of Venezuela.

In a press release, the Embassy announced that on August 17th, 2024, the “Solidarity” group of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, other political and social forces, and the people of SVG, in collaboration with the Embassy of Venezuela, will organize a Gathering for the Peace in support of the Venezuelan people.

The gathering is standing against imperialism, colonialism, and the strategy of a multidimensional coup d’état.

The rally will take place outside the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation, Kingstown, Murray Road, at 11:00 a.m.