SVG Solidarity Groups To Hold Rally in Support of Venezuela

Times Staff
Times Staff
Version 1.0.0

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Embassy in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will be holding a peace gathering in support of Venezuela.

In a press release, the Embassy announced that on August 17th, 2024, the “Solidarity” group of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, other political and social forces, and the people of SVG, in collaboration with the Embassy of Venezuela, will organize a Gathering for the Peace in support of the Venezuelan people.

The gathering is standing against imperialism, colonialism, and the strategy of a multidimensional coup d’état.

The rally will take place outside the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation, Kingstown, Murray Road, at 11:00 a.m.

Share This Article
By Times Staff
Follow:
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.
Follow The CookeShop On FB
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -