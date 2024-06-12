SVG sees spike in airline bookings over Vincy Mas, holiday period

Major international carriers coming to Vincy Mas 2024 are expecting to see a hike in bookings as Vincentians and visitors rush to secure bookings to the island’s premiere festival.

Tourism Minister, Honourable Carlos James, indicated on Wednesday that the airline bookings were looking quite positive during the summer period with one air carrier already showing a 75 per cent load factor up to the end of August.

“There is something special happening in the Canadian market, and if Air Canada had access to additional planes, they would be doubling their flights out of Pearson to Argyle,” Minister James said.

According to the tourism minister flights at the beginning and the week following the carnival season are already 99.4 per cent capacity from Toronto. Predicting a spike in bookings out of New York and Miami, Minister James said, on average bookings are already 75 per cent from the North American carriers. We are seeing considerable growth and we are predicting a similar increase during the winter season Minister James said.

James was optimistic on improved air access regionally, noting that this is a work in progress among airlines and the respective Caribbean governments.