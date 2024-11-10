Cruise call canceled after RORO Ship collides with dock

Cancellation of Cruise Call to Port Kingstown

Vehicle carrier ship incurred damage to its hull, St Vincent

On Sunday morning, a (RORO) vessel incurred damage to its hull while trying to dock at the Kingstown Cruise Terminal (KCT). The ship, despite being temporarily disabled, managed to unload all of its cargo effectively.

The significant damage caused by Hurricane Beryl to the primary cargo pier in Kingstown required the utilisation of the KCT. To maintain specific elements of maritime trade, the port have temporarily relocated cargo operations to the KCT, taking into account certain functional conditions.

Regrettably, this incident has led to the cancellation of a cruise ship that was scheduled to arrive here this morning. If the accident had not happened, the cargo vessel would have left on schedule, allowing the cruise ship to arrive as planned.

The breach in the vessel, situated just above the waterline, presents several operational difficulties and requires a thorough professional evaluation of the damage prior to its safe extraction from the present site.

The port’s management understands the difficulties faced by those affected by this unfortunate incident, especially those who have been more severely impacted, and truly regrets the inconveniences that have arisen.

The Port Authority is prioritising the swift and effective restoration of operations at the KCT, ensuring that safety and security are not compromised and that no further complications arise from the premature movement of the vessel.

An investigation into the cause of the accident will also be conducted.

For further enquiries, please reach out to the CEO’s office at 784-456-1830 or [email protected].