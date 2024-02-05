St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) are now among the most popular spring break destinations for 2024.

SVG’s entry into this market comes as the US government urges its citizens to reconsider visiting Jamaica and the Bahamas, both popular spring break locations.

St Vincent falls under the U.S. government’s “level one” travel advisory, meaning travellers only need to exercise the normal cautions they would take on any trip.

Other countries considered safe for a spring break visit include:

Antigua & Barbuda

Aruba

Barbados

British Virgin Islands (Tortola, Anegada, Virgin Gorda, and Jost Van Dyke)

Cayman Islands (Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac, Little Cayman)

Curacao

Dominica

Grenada

Saint Kitts & Nevis

Saint Lucia

Sint Maarten

United States Virgin Islands (St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas)

Spring Break dates back to the early 1930s, when the Colgate College spring team began travelling to Fort Lauderdale for training. Soon after, swimmers from all over the country began to attend contests around Florida. By the 1950s, college students all over the country were flocking south to spend their summer vacations near the coast.