Over 300 New SET Employees to Receive Increased Stipends

INCREASE IN STIPEND FOR SET WORKERS

Over 300 new employees under the Support for Education and Training programme (SET), will see a significant increase in their stipend when they assume work in November.

For College Graduate SET employees, there will be an increase of 200 dollars and for University Graduate SET workers, their stipend will increase by 300 dollars.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made this announcement as he delivered his Independence address at Victoria Park.

The SET programme aims to empower young people by providing training for recent graduates of recognised universities and of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

SET participants gain work experience within the public service or in statutory organisations, they are employed for a maximum of one year and may gain permanent employment thereafter.

The programme began in 2014.