Hurricane Beryl: Citizens should store a weeks worth of food, water

As Hurricane Beryl approaches the southern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, authorities have urged residents to stockpile food and water for at least one week.

At 8pm At 8 p.m., Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 10.2° north and longitude 50.3° west, or approximately 764 miles (1229 kilometers) east of the SVG. Hurricane Beryl is moving toward the west at 22 mph (35 km/h), with an increased maximum sustained wind speed of 80 mph (130 km/h). The minimum central pressure is 990 mb, or 29.23 inches.

Head of the Islands National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Michelle Forbes, advised islanders to have some food stored for several days as there is another system following Beryl that could affect the island on Wednesday.

“Ensure that you have enough food and water stored for a minimum of one week to ensure a sufficient food supply.”

Forbes also told residents that if they have overhanging trees, they need to get them trimmed by tomorrow morning. The most recent reason is that the winds will start picking up by Sunday evening.

”Ensure that you secure your roof and windows. If you have shutters, you can have them sorted, charge your phones, fill up your vehicles with gasoline, and ensure you have backups. You also need to have a little cash in your hand because we don’t know what is going to happen.”

In a release on Friday, the Bank of St. Vincent stated that disruptions to bank systems can occur depending on the severity of the weather system, and customers may not be able to conduct their usual banking transactions.

Forbes urged preparation for a major hurricane, noting that it is not about a little gust of wind that’s going to last for a few minutes, but sustained winds.

“We need to be prepared because we can be out of power for a while.” Therefore, we must ensure that we have battery-operated lanterns and a sufficient food supply to last for several days. I strongly urge individuals to prioritize this matter.”

The SVG Met office on Saturday night said maximum sustained winds of 80–110 mph (129–177 km/h) or greater are expected across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with possible higher winds offshore.

A hurricane warning is now in effect for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) as Hurricane Beryl shows signs of rapid intensification.

A hurricane warning indicates that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines should expect hurricane conditions within 36 hours.