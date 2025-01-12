Police Alert: Student,13,Missing since January 6th

The St. Vincent Police Force (RSVGPF) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Miss Melanie Durrant, a 13-year-old student of Fairbaine Pasture.

Durrant, according to police, was last seen on 6 January 2025.

The police bulletin stated that Durrant’s dress code at this time is unknown.

Persons with information can call Calliaqua Police Station: 1-784-458-4200 or the Criminal Investigation Department (CID): 1-784-456-1810.

Meanwhile, police say 14-year-old Jaynia George, a student of Layou who was reported missing, has been safely located.