The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation advises that students who travel to school by boat remain at home today due to the unstable weather conditions affecting the islands.
According to a report from the Meteorological Office this morning, the seas are moderate to rough in open waters with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters.
All are asked to remain safe and exercise caution as a flash flood warning is in effect for SVG.
