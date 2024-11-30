Govt Unveils Cost-of-Living Allowance to Support Vulnerable Persons

GOVT INTRODUCES COST OF LIVING ALLOWANCE (COLA) FOR VULNERABLE HOUSEHOLDS

As Government continues to provide social support for people affected by disasters, and other categories of people who need assistance, yet another source has come into effect which will help vulnerable households.

Three (3) thousand households will receive 175 dollars monthly for 3 months under the Cost-of-Living Allowance (COLA), as a temporary cushion in easing the cost of electricity and food.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, Minister of Finance Hon Camillo Gonsalves explained the nature of the programme and how it works. “The COLA will pay 75 dollars of the 175 total directly to the VINLEC accounts of selected recipients to help alleviate the increases in electricity costs that have been caused by the rising fuel cost…,” Minister Gonsalves stated.

The additional 100 dollars, he explained, would go towards the cost of groceries.

“If you are registered in the social registry, and you are not a beneficiary of one of the Beryl Relief Grants and if you are not a beneficiary of the vulnerability grant, or what called the poor relief programme and if you are not beneficiary of the family support grant…you will have primary eligibility,” Gonsalves explained.