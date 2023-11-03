St Vincent supports UN resolution to remove Cuba embargo

CARICOM support UN resolution to end US embargo on Cuba

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as a member state of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), have cast their vote in support of a resolution at the United Nations General Assembly. This resolution seeks to advocate for the cessation of the economic and trade embargo enforced by the United States on Cuba since 1960.

The complete title of the resolution is “The Necessity of Terminating the Economic, Commercial, and Financial Embargo Imposed by the United States of America on Cuba.”

The countries within the CARICOM region that expressed their support for the resolution included Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The resolution against the embargo received support from 187 governments, while the United governments and Israel cast dissenting votes, while Ukraine chose to abstain.

The United Nations (UN) is an intergovernmental organisation established in 1945. It serves as a platform for international cooperation The United Nations General Assembly convenes to deliberate and vote on the imperative of terminating the economic, commercial, and financial embargo that has been imposed by the United States upon Cuba.

The General Assembly restated its request for all governments to abstain from enacting and enforcing such limiting laws and policies, consistent with their responsibilities under the UN Charter and international law.