Police Charge Suspect in 2022 Murder of Precious Williams

Precious Williams Murder Case

The police in St. Vincent have announced a significant development in the homicide case of Precious Ziggy-Ann Zafhti Williams, revealing on Monday that a suspect has been formally charged.

On December 16, 2024, the Head of CID, Clauston Francis, delivered the announcement.

In May 2022, officials in Richmond Hill uncovered the body of Williams in a gutter adjacent to Joyette’s Auto Collision.

A post-mortem examination of the body was conducted on May 16, 2022. The autopsy indicated that her demise was the result of “multiple sharp injuries.”