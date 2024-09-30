Close Menu
    Vincy Jewels Take Home the Trophy: Wins ECCB Netball Series

    By Robertson S. Henry
    Times Staff

    St Vincent and the Grenadines are the 2024 OECS Netball Champions

    St. Vincent and the Grenadines Vincy Jewels handed the ECCB International Netball Series champions Grenada their second and most significant loss of the 2024 tournament, and to be crowned the 2024 ECCB International Netball Series champions.

    The Vincentians played unbeaten, winning all seven of their matches, defeating Grenada in the final match of the 2024 version 59 – 50. The quarter scores being 12 – 11, 27 – 24, 43 – 38, and 59 – 50 all in favour of the Vincentians.

    Goal-shoot Maryann Frederick, playing through lower back pain, scored 54 of 60 attempts made, while goal-attack Kristiana Christopher netted 5 from 7 attempts. Frederick was awarded as the tournament’s Most Accurate Shooter, while Christopher was judged to be the St. Vincent and the Grenadines team Most Valuable Player.

    Grenada’s Carlene Alexander scored 36 from 39 attempts made, and Celina Brown scored 14 from 22.

