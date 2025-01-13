Ad image

Budget 2025: Tax Contributions Expected to Rise by 9.5%

Ernesto Cooke
3 Min Read

The estimates of revenue and expenditure for the 2025 fiscal year amount to $1,849,341,997. This figure represents a 14.4% increase over the approved budget for 2024.

Here is a breakdown of the budget for 2025. Recurrent expenditure is inclusive of amortisation and sinking fund contributions of $1 billion and $150,713,466 and capital expenditure of $698,628,531.

Financing for the 2025 budget is expected to come from current revenue of $907,729,320 and capital receipts totaling $943,612,687.

The 2025 current expenditure, exclusive of amortisation and sinking fund contribution, amounts to $913,313,475. Current revenue is estimated at $907,729,320. Current. Consequently, there is a current account deficit of $5.6 million.

The 2025 current revenue of $907.7 million is 11.9%, or $96.9 million, above the amount budgeted in 2024. This fairly strong anticipated revenue performance in 2025 is based on the projected expansion in real domestic economic activity of approximately 4.6%.

Revenue from tax sources is expected to contribute $757.4 million to the Consolidated Fund in 2025, while non-tax revenue is expected to gross $150.3 million.

Tax revenue is expected to increase by 9.5%, as the major tax types are expected to contribute as follows.

Taxes on goods and services are estimated to rise by $31.5 million, or 13%. Taxes on international trade and transactions are expected to increase by $9.7 million, or 4.3%, and taxes on income and profit are expected to go up by 22.2%, or $36 million. Non-tax revenue collection in 2025 is estimated at $150.3 million. This figure is 26% more than the amount budgeted in 2024, the amount in the 2025 budget. Under non-tax, revenue is expected to come mainly from sales of goods and services, which is projected to generate $111.3 million in revenue. This amount is estimated to be $12.5 million, more than the amount budgeted in 2024. Revenue from non-tax sources is also expected to come from inflows from other miscellaneous sources, and we anticipate that those non-tax sources would total $39 million.

Turning to the recurrent expenditure, The total estimated recurrent expenditure, inclusive of the amortisation and sinking fund contributions, is $1.15 billion. This figure is 10%, or $104.7 million, above the budgeted amount in 2024.

The recurrent expenditure for 2025 is made up as follows. Current expenditure of $913.3 million. Amortisation of $215.4 million. Sinking fund contributions of $22 million, for a total recurrent expenditure of. $1.15 billion.

The following items account for the budget increases in 2025. Compensation of employees increases by $21.2 million, or 5.4%. Pensions increase by 11.3% or $7.9 million, and other transfers, which include social assistance, grants, training, and contributions. Excuse me. Contributions to local, regional, and international organisations are expected to go up by $22.9 million, or 14.6%.

By Ernesto Cooke
Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.
