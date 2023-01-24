Tuesday, January 24
Updated:

St Vincent (SVG) elected to serve as CELAC president in 2023

Ernesto Cooke

St Vincent assumes the Presidency of CELAC

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) on Tuesday was elected to occupy the rotating presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in 2023.

St. Vincent’s Presidency comes as the regional bloc meets in Buenos Aires for the 7th CELAC summit. The southern Caribbean nation becomes the first CARICOM country to occupy the presidency.

CELAC was started in 2011 as a way for countries in the region to work together and become more economically stable.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Share.

Related Posts