St Vincent (SVG) elected to serve as CELAC president in 2023

St Vincent assumes the Presidency of CELAC

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) on Tuesday was elected to occupy the rotating presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in 2023.

St. Vincent’s Presidency comes as the regional bloc meets in Buenos Aires for the 7th CELAC summit. The southern Caribbean nation becomes the first CARICOM country to occupy the presidency.

CELAC was started in 2011 as a way for countries in the region to work together and become more economically stable.

The Embassy of 🇻🇪in 🇻🇨congratulate the Government and the people of SVG for assuming the Presidency #CELAC 2023, becoming the first #Caricom country to assume this task. Another achievement of @ComradeRalph government. Chávez Did not plough the seas @CancilleriaVE @yvangil pic.twitter.com/LQmeYY4aLL — Embassy of Venezuela in StVincent & the Grenadines (@EmbaVEStVincent) January 24, 2023

During the VII Summit of Heads of State and Government #CELACArgentina2022, #ECLAC Executive Secretary @JoseMSalazarX met with Ralph Gonsalves @ComradeRalph, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines 🇻🇨 who took over the presidency of @PPT_CELAC for 2023. pic.twitter.com/PXaClyR4Mh — ECLAC (@eclac_un) January 24, 2023

This is breaking news and will be updated.