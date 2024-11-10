UPDATE: Residents Urged to Prepare for Imminent Flash Flooding

FLASH-FLOOD WARNING is in effect for SVG : 3PM Update

Unstable conditions continue to support cloudy/overcast skies, with periods of light-moderate rain, pockets of moderate-heavy showers and thunderstorm activity across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). Conditions are favorable for further rainfall accumulations of 75 mm – 100mm (3 – 4 inches) within the next 12 – 24hours, with higher amounts in mountainous areas.

Additional rainfall across SVG could lead to flooding and some slopes could become vulnerable to slides/slippage. A decrease in moisture levels is expected by late Monday.

The Flash-Flood Watch issued at 12noon today, is now upgraded to a Flash-Flood Warning for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until 6am Monday 11th November 2024.

This warning may be extended if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood warning is issued when flooding is imminent or is already occurring.

…Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared…