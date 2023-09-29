St Vincent (SVG) to hold National Day of Prayer on October 9th

St Vincent’s National Day of Prayer is Oct. 9.

St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) will observe a National Day of Prayer on October 9, 2023, with the theme of ‘Unity and Resilience.’

The day will include various activities and prayer stations designed to involve different segments of the community and promote unity and strength.

What is the National Day of Prayer in St Vincent and the Grenadines?

The National Day of Prayer in St Vincent and the Grenadines is an event organized by the National Day of Prayer Committee, in collaboration with Ecclesiastical Affairs and the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation. The event aims to provide a day of activities and prayer that engenders unity and strength among the populace, with visits to State institutions also scheduled.

A significant highlight of the event is the National Prayer Rally at Heritage Square, which is open to the public.