St Vincent – Taiwan relationship not for sale, Says PM Gonsalves

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has reiterated that the forty-one-year relations between St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and Taiwan are principled and sound. “The relationship is not transactional, because this country does not conduct its foreign relations on the basis of transactions.

There is no for sale sign in the shop window of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Gonsalves said. Gonsalves was addressing a sporting event to mark the 111th-year celebration of Taiwan’s national day, on October 8th, at the Sir Vincent Beache Stadium when he made the declaration.

Gonsalves said the occasion marks only a moment in the history of the 5000-year-long Chinese civilization. The Prime Minister noted that Taiwan, a country of 23 million people, is the 21st largest economy in the world, with a nominal GDP of US$850.528 billion.

“Taiwan is a widely developed country,” said Gonsalves, “while large sections of China remain undeveloped”.

Gonsalves lamented Taiwan’s exclusion from the United Nations and the World Health Organization among others. Gonsalves stressed that SVG has not set preconditions for relations with Taiwan, however, China has set a precondition for establishing diplomatic relations with SVG, indicating that SVG must first relinquish relations with Taiwan.

The prime minister said SVG does not support a one-China policy, however, SVG has worked along with China at the UN level and its various bodies on matters on which both countries agree.

Gonsalves further insisted that contradictions between SVG and China are not viewed as antagonistic by SVG and asked China not to view them as such.

The prime minister called for peace across the Taiwan Straits, adding that the people of Taiwan must not be bullied or intimidated. “If there can’t be a satisfactory resolution between both countries, let peace remain constant,” said Prime Minister Gonsalves.

The PM reassured the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) that SVG stands with them and thanked Taiwan for its immense contribution to the growth and development of SVG.

Taiwan’s Ambassador to SVG, His Excellency Peter Shai Lan expressed appreciation for the solidarity between the government and peoples of SVG and Taiwan.

Noting the security challenges for the government and people of Taiwan because of China’s constant military activities across the Taiwan Strait, Ambassador Lan said Taiwan has reopened its borders to visitors and is making adjustments to capitalize on new opportunities in international trade following the shifts in global supply trade routes and methodologies.

The Ambassador reiterated the unwavering and outstanding support by SVG, among the countries lobbying for Taiwan to join the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the World Health Organization (WHO) and other bodies of the United Nations.

Taiwan’s national day was observed on October 10.

Source : API