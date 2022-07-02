St Vincent assumes chairmanship of the OAS Permanent Council

Lou-Anne Gaylene Gilchrist, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS), assumed the chair of the Permanent Council until September 30, 2022.

During her speech, Ambassador Gilchrist emphasized the contributions made by the two previous chairs, both of whom are members of CARICOM, and announced the main objectives of her mandate.

“During this trimester, negotiations for the 52nd regular session of the Assembly General will occur. The chair, therefore, entreats delegations to negotiate in good faith, with respect for others’ opinions, postures and the principles of their domestic law as agreements are sought and the consensus is built,” said the Caribbean diplomat.

Meanwhile, the outgoing chair of the Council, the Permanent Representative of Saint Lucia, Elizabeth Darius-Clarke, also appreciated that her successor in the chair is a member of CARICOM and expressed her willingness to continue working in the Council “to improve the quality of life of our peoples.”

“The last three months were quite a busy period, with many of us heavily invested in the Summit of the Americas and budget negotiations. I however pleased at all that we have accomplished together. As I pass on the baton, I look forward to working with all of you for the betterment of our people,” added ambassador Darius-Clarke.

The Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic, Josué Fiallo, will serve as vice-chair of the Council.

The chair of the Permanent Council rotates every three months among the member states of the Organization, in descending alphabetical order. The vice-chair also rotates every three months, but in reverse alphabetical order.

