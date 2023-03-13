St Vincent teachers win case against the govt over vaccine mandate

Teachers who were fired under the St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) government vaccine mandate of 2021 were today declared victorious in their case brought against the government.

The decision was handed down by High Court Judge Esco Henry.

Henry found that the St. Vincent government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate and the subsequent terminations are unconstitutional and void.

According to the Public Health Modification Act of 2021, all frontline employees in St. Vincent and the Grenadines were required to get the accessible Covid-19 vaccination.

The verdict of Judge Henry was rendered one day before the southern Caribbean island’s National Heroes Day celebration.

The government will appeal the matter.

This is breaking news.