SVG Kicks Off 2024-2025 Cruise Season with Over 10K Passengers

SVG Welcomes Over 10,000 Cruise Passengers in Opening Week of 2024-2025 Season

St. Vincent and the Grenadines marked a strong start to the 2024-2025 cruise season, welcoming just over 10,000 cruise passengers in the opening week. The high volume of visitors signals the continued appeal of SVG’s rich offerings, with calls not only at the main port in Kingstown but extending across the Grenadine islands, including Bequia, Mayreau, Chatham Bay on Union Island, and the iconic Tobago Cays.

Marking the beginning of an exciting cruise season, Port Kingstown welcomed Mein Schiff 2 as its first major arrival, bringing nearly 3,000 eager passengers to explore the rich attractions of our destination. Later in the week, the Britannia anchored, contributing to the vibrant tourism surge with over 4,000 passengers on board. This week alone has seen an impressive flow of large cruise liners into Kingstown, accompanied by numerous smaller vessels docking at outlying islands across the Grenadines. This robust cruise activity not only showcases but also significantly enhances the visibility and accessibility of SVG’s stunning archipelago.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Hon. Carlos James, welcomed the positive start, stating, “This milestone signifies our third consecutive year of growth in cruise arrivals, a testament to the increasing allure of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a premier Caribbean destination. We are delighted to see a record number of visitors discovering the diverse experiences offered by each island, from the rich cultural heritage in Kingstown to the pristine marine beauty in the Tobago Cays. We are particularly pleased with the heightened interest in Canouan, where we have confirmed 14 cruise calls this season compared to only five last year. This uptick showcases our commitment to developing and promoting each unique destination within SVG.”

With continued support and collaborative efforts from local stakeholders, St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains dedicated to enhancing its offerings to meet the needs of today’s cruise travellers, creating memorable experiences that highlight the nation’s natural beauty, culture, and hospitality.

As the season progresses, SVGTA anticipates steady growth in cruise arrivals, contributing positively to the nation’s economy and providing opportunities for local businesses.