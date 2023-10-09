St Vincent thanks Taiwan for support during meetings with Tsai

The governor-general of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines expressed thanks to Taiwan on Monday during separate talks with President Tsai Ing-wen () in preparation for the impending Republic of China (Taiwan) National Day celebrations.

Susan D. Dougan, governor-general of the ROC’s Caribbean ally Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, stated during the meeting in the Presidential Office that Taiwan is seen as a “global symbol of democracy and social resilience.”

She wished Taiwan’s government and people a happy 112th National Day on October 10.

“We applaud the trailblazers of this nation [Taiwan] who strive to maintain economic stability despite numerous global challenges, and those who through research and dedicated work continue to develop cutting-edge technologies, infrastructure development, and public sector management to respond to the changing needs of the Taiwanese people,” she went on to say.

Dougan noted that the historic step was founded on “shared values of freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.”

“To date, this mutual respect and bond of friendship serve to cement bilateral arrangements and cooperation,” she went on to say.

St Vincent has benefited from Taiwan’s help in all sectors for the past 40 years, according to the governor-general, who added that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to support Taiwan in international organizations.

Source : CNA