St Vincent and the Grenadines have joined FIFA’s Talent Development Scheme

The SVGFF is pleased to announce the further collaboration with FIFA, as we continue to develop our technical programs to enhance the quality of football in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The SVG Football Federation is one of twenty (20) nations in the region to join the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS).

This innovative Talent Development Scheme (TDS) was launched in February 2022. The program provides tailor-made assistance to member associations to help identify talented players by providing comprehensive development to the football structure to support their transition to high-performance football.

The TDS aims for long-term strategic plans for youth development by offering training courses and educational material specific to youth development.

“ We aim to use the resources we have to develop our Coaches, Referees, Players, and Administration to retain and enhance the talent of our human resources through the assistance of FIFA” the Director of Technical Matters Mr Theon Gordon shared.

As FIFA moves toward an increase in global competitiveness, member associations were invited to apply for this project. All applications will be thoroughly reviewed to ensure that the MA’s are ready and willing to participate.

The criteria were as followed, whereby the SVGFF outlined;

Strategic priorities specific to youth development and how it impacts the global ecosystem,

Stakeholders key to the strategic priorities of the SVGFF,

Ways in which the project will be managed,

Commitment from President Carl Dickson, General Secretary Devron E Poyer & Director of Technical Matters Theon Gordon.

The Full Implementation of the project will commence in 2023.