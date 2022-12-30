St Vincent and the Grenadines seeking the Presidency of CELAC

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is vying for the leadership of the Community of States of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC).

SVG will attempt to take over the group’s presidency at its meeting of Heads of Government on January 24 in Argentina, according to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

If chosen, St. Vincent and the Grenadines would hold the CELAC presidency for the first time as a CARICOM nation.

Since last year, we have been subtly showing our desire to lead the 33-member coalition. If it were to happen, it would be a remarkable accomplishment. Argentina was elected without opposition because we decided to give them a free hand last year. In our bid to win the president in 2023, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has the support of Argentina, according to Gonsalves.

Currently, Argentina is in charge of the 33-member group, which includes various nations in Central and South America as well as the CARICOM nations, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic.

On behalf of its members, CELAC represents them in communications with international organizations like the European Union.

Gonsalves made the announcement on NBC radio on Wednesday, December 28.