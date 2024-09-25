St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Third Consecutive Year of Growth in Cruise Arrivals

The Honorable Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, is pleased to announce that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has achieved its third consecutive year of growth in cruise arrivals, despite global challenges facing the tourism industry. This remarkable achievement highlights the resilience of our destination and the dedication of our tourism stakeholders.

In the past year, St. Vincent and the Grenadines welcomed a record number of cruise passengers, reflecting a 10% increase over the previous year. This growth showcases our commitment to providing an exceptional experience for visitors and promoting our rich culture, natural beauty, and vibrant local communities.

“The continued growth in cruise arrivals is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of everyone involved in our tourism sector,” said Minister James. “We have invested in enhancing our facilities, promoting our unique offerings, and ensuring that visitors have an unforgettable experience while exploring our islands.”

The 2024-2025 cruise season is set to welcome a record number of calls across multiple islands:

The first cruise call of the season is scheduled for Mayreau on October 21, with Port Kingstown´s first call on November 6. The island of Canouan has seen a major increase in cruise calls, rising from 5 calls last season to 14 expected this year.

Bequia is also experiencing a surge in arrivals, with triple-digit growth and a forecasted 104 cruise calls to its berth, setting new records for the island.

While the yachting sector has faced global challenges, it has remained resilient, with only a minor 1.7% decrease in arrivals. This stability underscores the enduring appeal of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a premier yachting destination, known for its stunning waters, safe harbours, and vibrant marine life.

“The slight decrease in yachting arrivals is not a cause for concern but rather an opportunity for us to innovate and improve our services,” Minister James added. “We are committed to fostering a supportive environment for our yachting community and ensuring that we remain a top choice for sailors and boating enthusiasts.”

As we look ahead, the Ministry of Tourism will continue to focus on marketing strategies that promote sustainable tourism and enhance the overall visitor experience. We are excited about the future of tourism in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and remain dedicated to ensuring its growth and resilience.