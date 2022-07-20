St Vincent Times can confirm that fuel won’t cost $20 per gallon

Two price-control commodities, fuel at the pumps and cooking gas, are expected to rise in price. However, talks of fuel reaching $20.00 per gallon and cooking gas being sold at $50.00 are simply rumours.

St Vincent Times was reliably informed that the cabinet has the sole authority in varying the price and as of Wednesday 20 July, there have been no recent price changes since the last of $ 16.41 for gasoline and $42.80 for cooking gas in Kingstown.

In addition, the publication has been reliably informed that, while there will be a price increase in relation to the two commodities, the new cost will be nowhere near the quoted prices.

In 2021, gasoline prices increased nine times across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.