St Vincent to establish diplomatic presence in Dubai

St Vincent and the Grenadines would be moving ahead with plans to establish a diplomatic presence in the United Arab Emirates.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves confirmed this during a Facebook live at Dubai International Airport on Friday 11 February.

The Prime Minister is Dubai for participation in EXPO Dubai 2020.

Gonsalves said he would announce shortly the country’s intention to have a diplomatic presence in the oil-rich Gulf state.

“I just want to say even though there are entities involved in UAE that trade in selling passports and citizenship, the UAE has not accorded those countries visa waivers, so I have been advised”.

“One of the reasons I was told when persons enquire about why UAE entered into a visa waiver with SVG, the answer was that we are not engaged in this particular type of activity”.

Several aspects of Vincentian culture will be showcased during this country’s National Day at the Dubai Expo on Monday, February 14th.

Invest SVG is spearheading this country’s participation at the Expo.

Executive Director of Invest SVG, Annette Mark says Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves will be engaged in high-level discussions with several Officials, while in Dubai.

Mark says several Companies have already expressed interest in investing in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

In December 2018 SVG participated in the First UAE-Caribbean Forum which resulted in the signing of three important agreements the Agreements are as follows:

Agreement between the Government of SVG and the Government of the United Arab Emirates for the Reciprocal Promotion and Protection of Investments.

Agreement between the United Arab Emirates and the Government of SVG for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion with respect to taxes on income and capital.

Participation Contract of EXPO Dubai 2020 between the United Arab Emirates and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The conclusion of the aforementioned agreements coupled with the visa waiver agreement that was signed in May 2018 provides the mechanism for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to explore and develop initiatives and partnerships with businesses, the tourism and the creative industries.

The Prime Minister’s delegation includes his wife Eloise Gonsalves, Senator Rochard Ballah, PS in Office of Prime Minister Angie Jackson, Saibrina Brewster Dickson FSA official, Tourism Minister Carlos James and government research officer Augustine Ferdinand.

St Vincent Times