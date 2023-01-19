St Vincent to get new flights from major US city

St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) government is expected to make an announcement concerning a new flight from a major US city.

MP Camilo Gonsalves speaking to the API on Wednesday said;

” I can’t make the announcement yet, but we’re very close to seeing another airline from another major city”.

Gonsalves said that the Sandals Project has placed St Vincent in a better position to bargain with carriers.

“Because Sandals has such good relationships with all of the airlines, when we call these airlines now, we get the top man right away. Before we would call, they would say, oh, we will get back to you, now they’re calling us and saying we understand you have a Sandals coming, we would like to talk to you about getting flights in maybe from another city. So Sandals have given the government a lot more access to the management of these airlines than hitherto”, he said.

Currently, international airlines like American Airlines, Caribbean Airlines, Air Canada, and Virgin Atlantic fly to and from the island.