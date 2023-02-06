St. Vincent to hold Garifuna conference & school festival in March

SVG GARIFUNA CONFERENCE AND SCHOOL FESTIVAL SET FOR MARCH

A call to Unity will be the central focus of this year’s Garifuna Conference to be held from March 9th to 11th, 2023.

The conference will take place at the National Insurance Services (NIS) Conference Room from 8am daily.

At a press conference held at the UWI Open Campus on Monday February 6th, the details of the 3-day event were highlighted. This year’s theme “From Reaction to Action” seeks to address issues of compensation through reparations for the injustices and genocide meted out to indigenous peoples.

Technical Advisor to Garifuna Heritage Foundation, Zoila Ellis-Browne said this year will see five (5) distinguished speakers including Prime Minister Dr. Ralph E Gonsalves who will provide the keynote address to conclude the event.

The other speakers include local Historian Dr. Garrey Micheal Dennie, who is Associate Professor of History at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Dr. Federico Lenzerini Public International Law Professor at the University of Sienna (Italy), Dr. Amy Strecker specialist in Cultural Heritage Law Sutherland School of Law University College Dublin, Ireland and Law Professor Ana Filipa Vrdoljak of the University of Technology Sydney, Australia.

In addition to the conference, the plans for this year’s 8th installation of the School’s Garifuna Festival were also mentioned. The theme for this event is “Children of Chatoyer, Fruits of our Heritage,”. The festival will be held on March 3rd, 2023 at the Victoria Park and will feature an historical exhibition looking at artifacts and appliances of yesteryear.

Both events are open to the public with free access and registration. This year the Conference will also be streamed live via Zoom. Interested participants and groups can contact members of the Garifuna Heritage foundation or the Department of Culture.

Source : API