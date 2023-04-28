On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10 a.m., the Ministry of National Mobilisation will inaugurate its Farm Skills Internship (FSI) Programme at the Orange Hill Agricultural Station.

Furthermore, on May 3, 2023, the Ministry will launch its Family Life Education (FLE) Programme and Farm Skills Internship (FSI) Programme across the constituencies of South Central windward to Central Leeward in the Green Zone.

The FLE will be launched at the Barrouallie Community Centre at 9.00 a.m., with people coming from Layou, Buccament, Barrouallie, and Redemption Sharpes.

Source : API