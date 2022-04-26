St Vincent to scale back rural carnival activities

Rural carnival activities in St Vincent and the Grenadines will be scaled back for VincyMas 2022 due to time constraints.

CDC’s Marketing Officer, Esworth Roberts, revealed this during an interview on WEFM’s Activated Morning show, on Tuesday 26 April.

He said that it would have been almost impossible to activate all the rurals in that short amount of time to conduct an effective rural carnival schedule as we usually do.

Despite the time constraints, Roberts assured Vincentians that there would be a rural carnival. however, Roberts did not explain in any detailed way how the events would be scaled back.

Scale Back: reduce something in size, number, or extent, especially by a constant proportion across the board.

Roberts said three major rural carnival events are planned by the CDC and commended the rural carnival committees for how quickly they organized the upcoming activities.

Energy, the first event on the CDC’s calendar of events, will take place this Saturday, April 23rd at the Geest Shed in Kingstown.

Saturday, April 30th – Energy – Geest Shed

Friday, June 24th – Ting Nice Agen – Victoria Park

Saturday, June 25th – Junior Carnival – Victoria Park

Sunday, June 26th – Royal Rumble – Emerald Valley, Pembroke

Tuesday, June 28th – Junior Calypso/Soca – Victoria Park

Friday, July 1st – EVO – Cruise Ship Terminal

Saturday, July 2nd – Soca Monarch – Victoria Park

Sunday, July 3rd – Pankaimas – Victoria Park

Monday, July 4th – J’ouvert and T-Shirt Band – Streets of Kingstown

Tuesday, July 5th – Mardi Gras – Streets of Kingstown