St Vincent to Spend $12 Million on Housing for Displaced Persons

As stated by Dr. Orando Brewster, Minister of National Mobilisation, it is anticipated that the government of St. Vincent will provide twelve million dollars to the provision of accommodation for displaced individuals.

This year, according to Brewster, development of the housing will begin, and it will consist of sixty units with one bedroom and ninety dwellings with two bedrooms.

“We want to construct sixty-one-bedroom homes with this allocation of twelve million dollars; we want to construct ninety-two-bedroom homes; and we also need to purchase building material in order to assist those individuals who will require a little bit of assistance in order to get them to a complete level”.

According to Brewster, there are those who have been attempting by themselves, and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that they extend the olive branch to these individuals.

Brewster, said the government plans to use this twelve million dollars to make renovations to ninety-five residences around the country as well.