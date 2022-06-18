St Vincent told to brace for food shortages, higher prices in months

It is possible that St Vincent and the Grenadines and other Latin American countries will face food shortages and higher food prices in the next few months.

Products such as flour, vegetable oil, peas, and some types of meat could be in short supply in Caribbean countries including this country.

A me­dia release issued by the Food and Agri­cul­ture Organization of the Unit­ed Na­tions in Trinidad warned countries worldwide to prepare for higher food prices.

According to the release, “the global food import bill is on track to reach a new record of US$1.8 trillion this year, but higher prices and transport costs rather than more volume are to blame for the increase.”

International factors are to blame for global shortages and rising food prices.

On Friday the East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) requested an increase in the price of flour.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said the request for the increase can be justified and is justifiable.

Gonsalves said the ECGC is also asking for an increase in the price of feed for animals.

“I think there is a possibility for us to be able to provide some relief there also. Because you know I have to think ahead because by the time you look around Christmas would be upon us and there would be a demand for eggs”, Gonsalves said.

The FAO report urges Caribbean nations to scale up hurricane preparedness by strategically prepositioning stock to facilitate timely delivery of assistance and protect productive assets before a hurricane makes landfall.

Protect agricultural livelihoods from forecasted drier and hotter than average weather conditions, including

through the installation or rehabilitation of water harvesting systems.