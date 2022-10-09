St Vincent announces successful completion of 2022 UK Roadshow

St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2022 UK Roadshow.

The roadshows were held from September 26th to September 29th 2022 in the cities of London, Bath, Cheltenham and Manchester, respectively.

Each night’s event was attended by UK-based travel agents who saw a number of promotional presentations showcasing the multi-island destination of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as well as specific properties represented.

The roadshow is expected to further bolster travel from Europe to SVG as travel agents are better trained and informed to sell SVG as a destination to their clients in search of “The Caribbean you’re looking for.”

For those wanting to get to St Vincent, Virgin Atlantic currently operates twice-weekly (Sundays and Wednesdays) flights between London Heathrow International Airport and Argyle International Airport.

Source : SVGTA Press Release